Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,024 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 377,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 15.0% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 108,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

Amdocs Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $82.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.89. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

