Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 246 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPV. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 844.1% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,025,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,211,000 after buying an additional 917,284 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1,546.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 207,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after acquiring an additional 195,001 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,717,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,334,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,716,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

RPV stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.92. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.69 and a 1 year high of $89.35.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

