Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 268 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 531,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,927,000 after acquiring an additional 94,738 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 109,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 106,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 102,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VOOG stock opened at $332.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $236.38 and a twelve month high of $350.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.04.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.