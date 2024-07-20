Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 268 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 531,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,927,000 after acquiring an additional 94,738 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 109,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 106,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 102,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
VOOG stock opened at $332.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $236.38 and a twelve month high of $350.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.04.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.