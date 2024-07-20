Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 535 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 1,648.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 18.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 20.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at WD-40
In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,592.79. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,053.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
WD-40 Trading Down 0.2 %
WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.
WD-40 Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.
WD-40 Company Profile
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.
