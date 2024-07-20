Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 732 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.94.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $147.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.24 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.82.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $96,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,505,554.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $145,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,992.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $96,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,505,554.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,307 shares of company stock worth $80,480,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

