Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 8,303 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 742.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:PML opened at $8.40 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

