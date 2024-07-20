Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $39,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $209.84 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $217.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.57 and a 200 day moving average of $190.28. The company has a market capitalization of $602.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

