Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,461 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.
SoFi Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %
SOFI opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SOFI
About SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.