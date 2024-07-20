Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,461 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

SOFI opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

