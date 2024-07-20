Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 86,579 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,191,000 after buying an additional 289,258 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,556,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $7,200,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KeyCorp

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.