Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,841 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PAPR opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $992.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.