Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 303 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRN. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,280,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF stock opened at $137.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $94.08 and a 52 week high of $144.96.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0286 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

