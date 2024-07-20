Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 33,790 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,790 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PID. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 58,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 46.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PID stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $864.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

