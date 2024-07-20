Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 475 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJUL. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

IJUL opened at $28.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $155.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

