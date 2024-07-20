Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 620 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POCT. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,684.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of POCT opened at $38.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $627.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

