Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.96

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 17557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
Aveanna Healthcare Stock Up 3.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $661.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $490.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
