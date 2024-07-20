Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.96

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 17557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

The firm has a market cap of $661.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $490.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 44,970 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% in the first quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 8,377,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after buying an additional 578,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

