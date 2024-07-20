Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.13

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.13 and last traded at $72.75, with a volume of 81786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Axos Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,428,000 after buying an additional 423,930 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth $21,573,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 369,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 231,722 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at about $8,249,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $7,829,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

