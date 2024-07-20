Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down to $4.88

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.88, but opened at $4.72. Azul shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 261,623 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZUL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Azul in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.12.

Azul Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Azul

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Azul by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 874,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 82,077 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Azul by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 21,549 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Azul by 310.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Azul by 9.5% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Azul in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

