B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Alpine Income Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.38). Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

NYSE:PINE opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 211,900 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 734,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after acquiring an additional 80,725 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 380,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 59,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 35,151 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $93,930.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 196,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $326,747 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,750.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

