Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $279.50

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 279.50 ($3.62) and last traded at GBX 271 ($3.51), with a volume of 13856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 271.50 ($3.52).

Several research analysts have commented on BCG shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.89) price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 294 ($3.81) target price on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5,360.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 244.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 236.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Baltic Classifieds Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Baltic Classifieds Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,000.00%.

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

