Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,638 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,014,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,853,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,997,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,992 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 345.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,291,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $27,297,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BANC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banc of California

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 7,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,356.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Banc of California Price Performance

Banc of California stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $522.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently -12.01%.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.