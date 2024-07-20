BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $104.00 and last traded at $104.00, with a volume of 10492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.87.
The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 24.65%.
BancFirst Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.10%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at BancFirst
In related news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $27,618.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,192.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $27,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,192.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,860 in the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BancFirst Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.04.
BancFirst Company Profile
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
Read More
