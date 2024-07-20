Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Banco de Chile from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile Price Performance

Shares of BCH opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $24.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $824.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.94 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 29.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Banco de Chile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 629.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $6,189,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco de Chile

(Get Free Report)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.