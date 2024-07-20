Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Plans — Dividend of $1.74

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.7446 per share by the bank on Monday, July 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Banco Macro’s previous — dividend of $0.60.

Banco Macro has a payout ratio of 132.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Banco Macro to earn $8.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $21.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 244.7%.

NYSE BMA opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.30. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $2.83. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

