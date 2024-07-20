Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Plans — Dividend of $1.74

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.7446 per share by the bank on Monday, July 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Banco Macro’s previous — dividend of $0.60.
Banco Macro has a payout ratio of 132.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Banco Macro to earn $8.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $21.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 244.7%.
Banco Macro Price Performance
NYSE BMA opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.30. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMA
Banco Macro Company Profile
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Macro
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.