Bank of America Increases Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $40.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.38.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.21. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $41.06.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94). The business had revenue of $168.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.51 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 246.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 362.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Guardant Health by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

