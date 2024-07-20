Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 0.6 %

BOH stock opened at $67.29 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $75.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $55.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.