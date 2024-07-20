Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 39.55%.

NTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

