BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. BankUnited’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
BankUnited Stock Performance
BKU stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. BankUnited has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28.
BankUnited Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
About BankUnited
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
