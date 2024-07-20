BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. BankUnited’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BankUnited Stock Performance

BKU stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. BankUnited has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

