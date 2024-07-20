BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.
NYSE:BKU opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.35.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.
BKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Hovde Group increased their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BankUnited from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.95.
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
