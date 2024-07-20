BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 264,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 817,363 shares.The stock last traded at $36.30 and had previously closed at $34.66.
The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.
BankUnited Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKU
Insider Transactions at BankUnited
In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of BankUnited
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 307.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.
BankUnited Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
BankUnited Company Profile
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BankUnited
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.