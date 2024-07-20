BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 264,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 817,363 shares.The stock last traded at $36.30 and had previously closed at $34.66.

The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 307.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

