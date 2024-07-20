Bar Harbor Bankshares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $30.24 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $31.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Scott G. Toothaker bought 4,476 shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $115,570.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,466 shares of company stock worth $140,534. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

