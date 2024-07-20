Baytex Energy (BTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.15). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of C$984.19 million during the quarter.

TSE:BTE opened at C$5.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.96 and a 1-year high of C$6.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -20.45%.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$25,175.00. Also, Director Mark Bly purchased 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,300.00. Insiders acquired a total of 47,350 shares of company stock worth $193,603 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTE. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price objective on Baytex Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.48.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

