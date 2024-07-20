BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Given New $65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BRBR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Shares of BRBR opened at $50.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $62.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.93.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,978,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,172,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,138 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,794,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $91,936,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,921,000 after acquiring an additional 33,613 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

