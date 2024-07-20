Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) vs. CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Financial Comparison

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) and Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Benchmark Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. CB Financial Services pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CB Financial Services and Benchmark Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services $86.24 million 1.40 $22.55 million $4.40 5.33 Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

CB Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Benchmark Bankshares.

This table compares CB Financial Services and Benchmark Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services 25.36% 9.12% 0.81% Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benchmark Bankshares has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.1% of CB Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of CB Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CB Financial Services and Benchmark Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CB Financial Services 0 3 0 0 2.00 Benchmark Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

CB Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.86%. Given CB Financial Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CB Financial Services is more favorable than Benchmark Bankshares.

Summary

CB Financial Services beats Benchmark Bankshares on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one- to four-family mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, the company conducts insurance agency activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

About Benchmark Bankshares

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; wealth management services comprising financial solutions, financial and retirement planning, and portfolio management, as well as estate, charitable giving, and trust services; and reorder checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, bill pay, and internet and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Kenbridge, Virginia.

