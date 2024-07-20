Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,685,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,507,000 after purchasing an additional 58,266 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,996,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,815,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,351,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,986,000 after purchasing an additional 42,570 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 902,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 243,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after purchasing an additional 30,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $263,421.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,375.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $263,421.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,375.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $688,374. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of BHE stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $675.58 million during the quarter.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.