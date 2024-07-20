Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BHE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Fox Advisors cut Benchmark Electronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BHE opened at $40.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.68. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $675.58 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.34%.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $394,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $263,421.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,375.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $394,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,560 shares of company stock worth $688,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 256.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 112,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 44,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.