Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $174.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.46 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

BHLB opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHLB. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

