Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $174.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BHLB. StockNews.com cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

