Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) PT Raised to $31.00

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Hovde Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $174.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 144.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,330,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 49,819 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 52.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

