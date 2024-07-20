Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $34.71, but opened at $36.09. Biohaven shares last traded at $35.53, with a volume of 85,673 shares traded.

Specifically, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,400 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 48,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,574,568 shares in the company, valued at $64,557,288. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 281,134 shares of company stock valued at $11,010,792. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BHVN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

Biohaven Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.70). On average, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 7.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.