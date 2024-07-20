Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Biomea Fusion from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Biomea Fusion from $90.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Biomea Fusion from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BMEA opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $23.07.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the first quarter valued at $462,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.