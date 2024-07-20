Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) by 46.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,658 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Biomea Fusion were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion in the first quarter valued at $462,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMEA opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -0.53.

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMEA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Biomea Fusion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

