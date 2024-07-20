BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Down 3.8%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.12 and last traded at $35.82. Approximately 74,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 368,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BJRI. Benchmark raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $847.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.71.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $337.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $56,896.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 296,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 51,364 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 141,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 106,054 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 37,173 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Featured Stories

