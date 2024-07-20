BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Holdings Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 513.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair upgraded BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BlackLine from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,341 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,176.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jimmy C. Duan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,866,176.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.62. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.79 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $157.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

