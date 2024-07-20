BlackRock Smaller Companies (LON:BRSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,550.00

BlackRock Smaller Companies (LON:BRSC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,550 ($20.10) and last traded at GBX 1,548 ($20.08), with a volume of 79246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,540 ($19.97).

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of £729.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,276.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 20.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,480.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,397.48.

Get BlackRock Smaller Companies alerts:

BlackRock Smaller Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. BlackRock Smaller Companies’s payout ratio is currently -6,176.47%.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Company Profile

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.