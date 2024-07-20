BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TCPC. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.49.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $55.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

