Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.82

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

Blackstone has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.2% per year over the last three years. Blackstone has a dividend payout ratio of 55.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Blackstone to earn $5.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE BX opened at $138.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.39. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $88.59 and a 12 month high of $142.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BX

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.