Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s (BXMT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a $23.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXMT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.07.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BXMT

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

BXMT opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 8,266.67%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $38,493.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $38,493.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $79,025.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,057 shares of company stock worth $191,141. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.