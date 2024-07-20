Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Barclays

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $126.00 to $141.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.88.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.7 %

Blackstone stock opened at $138.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $88.59 and a 1-year high of $142.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.39.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

