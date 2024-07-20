Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

NYSE:UNM opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $54.66. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In related news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

