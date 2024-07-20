Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

